Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 72,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

