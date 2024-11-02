Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.25%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

