Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after buying an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

