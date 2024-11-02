Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $360.30 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

