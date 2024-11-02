Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

CVX stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

