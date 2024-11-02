Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

