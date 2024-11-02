Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 23,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 387,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.