Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.