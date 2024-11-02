Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

EXE stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

