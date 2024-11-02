Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $931.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.29 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

