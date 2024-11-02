Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

