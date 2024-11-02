Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.74.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $210.70.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.