Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

CHKP stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.