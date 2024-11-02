Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Chart Industries Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $9.28 on Friday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

