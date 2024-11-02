Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $13,397,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

