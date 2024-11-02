CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
