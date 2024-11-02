Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.88.

NYSE HII opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

