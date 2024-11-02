Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,626 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

