Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 20,175 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. IDEX makes up 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of IDEX worth $93,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 241.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.33 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

