Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 233,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 75,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.