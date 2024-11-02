Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 111.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 786,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.