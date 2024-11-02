Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CG traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

