Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.0 billion-$161.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.6 billion.

Centene Stock Up 2.0 %

CNC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. 6,313,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

