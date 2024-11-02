Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.0 billion-$161.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.6 billion.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $63.52. 6,313,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

