Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.43. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,793 shares trading hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

