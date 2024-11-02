Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $393.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

