Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NASDAQ CGBDL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.56.
