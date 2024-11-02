Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $17.99 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $17,994,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $60,171,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 10,373.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

