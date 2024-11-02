Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 21,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

