Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,044,000.

SDY opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

