Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 41.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $401,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.82 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.95 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

