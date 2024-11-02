Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$4.04. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.89 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Canlan Ice Sports’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

