Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$4.04. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.89 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.
Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.
