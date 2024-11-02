Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.45 and traded as high as C$35.66. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.38, with a volume of 696,755 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CU

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.45.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 91.41%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.