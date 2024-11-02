Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

