Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.2% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 777,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 146,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 134.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

