Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $20.90. Camping World shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 1,883,494 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,977 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

