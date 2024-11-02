Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,103 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

