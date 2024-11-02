Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.