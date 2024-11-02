Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 488,970 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 488,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,477,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

