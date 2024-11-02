Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.