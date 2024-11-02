Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,069 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after buying an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

