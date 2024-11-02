Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,333 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

