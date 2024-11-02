Cambiar Investors LLC Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

