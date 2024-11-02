Cambiar Investors LLC Has $12.83 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gentex worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 126,416 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,599,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after buying an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

