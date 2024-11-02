Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,425 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $48,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.03 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $65.19 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.