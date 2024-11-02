CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.60.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.04. The company had a trading volume of 693,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.38.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

About CAE



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

