CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $610.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.70.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $553.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average of $456.74. CACI International has a 1-year low of $314.06 and a 1-year high of $570.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CACI International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

