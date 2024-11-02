CacheTech Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CacheTech Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.40 and a 1 year high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.