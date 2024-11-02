CacheTech Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.