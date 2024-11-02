CacheTech Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CacheTech Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $236,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,417,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,505 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

