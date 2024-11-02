CacheTech Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.48.

HUM stock opened at $260.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average of $334.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

